© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Summit County EMS and childcare to be addressed in 2024 budget

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM MDT

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previewed Wednesday's county council meeting.

Agenda items discussed:

  • Board of Equalization to address information gathering for property tax and residency questions
  • North Summit RAP tax fund extension
  • EMS and fire district services with House Bill 303 requiring each municipality and county to be responsible for EMS
  • Proposed 2024 budget to go before county manager by Sept. 15 with manger to present the adapted budget to county council Oct. 15
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher