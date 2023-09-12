Summit County EMS and childcare to be addressed in 2024 budget
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previewed Wednesday's county council meeting.
Agenda items discussed:
- Board of Equalization to address information gathering for property tax and residency questions
- North Summit RAP tax fund extension
- EMS and fire district services with House Bill 303 requiring each municipality and county to be responsible for EMS
- Proposed 2024 budget to go before county manager by Sept. 15 with manger to present the adapted budget to county council Oct. 15