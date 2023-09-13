© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Group health insurance now available for Park City Chamber members

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT

Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Partner Services Scott House details the Chamber-sponsored employee benefit program

Park City Chamber Bureau has a new employee benefit program for members. The Chamber Sponsored Employee Benefit Program is a health insurance collaboration between the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce. This program ensures that chamber members have access to quality health coverage options.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher