Free screening of "Elemental: Reimaging Wildfire" on September 21

Filmed across the West and narrated by Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor David Oyelowo, "Elemental: Reimaging Wildfire" takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire. The film follows the harrowing escape from Paradise, California as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire's start. It then continues to the even more recent fires of the last two years, when Oregon, California and Colorado suffered their worst wildfires in recorded history. "Elemental: Reimaging Wildfire" includes the voices of climate experts, indigenous people and fire survivors, and asks us to reimagine our relationship with wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future.

Park City Film will screen the film on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium with a post film panel discussion. Admission is free.