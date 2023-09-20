NYC marathon fundraiser to support research of an inherited eye disease

Parkites Michelle Holbrook and her son Damon talk about a fundraiser at the NYC marathon to support funding for research of an inherited eye disease called Choroideremia (CHM). This rare inherited disorder causes progressive vision loss and ultimately leads to complete blindness. The disease affects the retinas, the area at the back of the eye.

Both of Michelle's boys, Damon and Brixton, have CHM. Their family has been raising money and awareness for the organization devoted to funding research and support for people who have the condition.

Each person on the Cure CHM NYC marathon team committed to raising a minimum of $3,000. The team will raise over $50,000 to support research and progress toward a cure.

There will be a fundraiser fun run on September 23 at 9:00 a.m. at Good Movement Studio. Info and registration is available at www.savingsight.net.

