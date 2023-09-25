Park City visitor numbers down slightly from last year

Summer lodging and tax data was a bit soft compared to the record levels from last year. Wesselhoff also mentions that September trends are showing a leveling off with pace down 3%, demand down 7% and rates up 5%. She mentions that national trends also show a decline in domestic travel due to concerns over high travel pricing and inflation. But the Chamber is excited about the upcoming reservations they see from the group market for the winter season and the new health insurance program being offering for it's members.

Upcoming events include Coffee Chat with the CEO October 3, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Hugo Coffee in the Kimball Junction Visitor Information Center and Park City Business University: Sales/Lead Conversion Systemization October 4, from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the Blair Education Center - Intermountain Park City Hospital.