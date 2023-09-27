Art and Music Gallery Stroll returns to Main Street

The Art & Music Gallery Stroll will be held September 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Main Street. Presented by Park City Gallery Association, Park City & Summit County Arts Council, and Mountain Town Music, the free event will feature live music at six galleries. For more information on artists and locations, visit parkcitygalleryassociation.com.

Jocelyn Scudder also provides details on the Arts Council's BRAND PC program, which is a holiday pop-up shop for local creative products at The Outlets. Find more information at pcscarts.org.

