Local News Hour

Wasatch County transit system successes after first year

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT
wasatch.utah.gov

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews the county council meeting and shares updates from the county.

The Keetley Square revision request for additional outdoor parking needs for the restaurant area will be one of the two items addressed at the meeting.

Grabau discusses the success of High Valley Transit in the county after being initiated a year ago and what the future might hold for the program. He also addresses the number of property tax appeals being reviewed this year by the county, and update on the MIDA meeting from last month and how they are working with UDOT to increase safety on roads in Wasatch County.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher