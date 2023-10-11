High Star Ranch's free fall fest features scarecrows, activities, prizes

Schiemer previews the first annual scarecrow walk. Other upcoming events include Mountain Town Cornhole, Crafts and Drafts, line dancing and karaoke nights. The line dancing has an instructor to help introduce beginners.

Many other Halloween events are around the corner, including a 21-and-over costume party. Oct. 21 is Trunk-or-Treat in High Star's parking lot, which Schiemer anticipates will draw a crowd.

High Star Ranch is a luxury living community in Kamas, and all of its events are open to the public.