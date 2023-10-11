© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

High Star Ranch's free fall fest features scarecrows, activities, prizes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT

Director of Multimedia for High Star Ranch Tom Schiemer has details on this weekend's Fall Festival and Scarecrow Walk and other upcoming events at the DeJoira Center.

Schiemer previews the first annual scarecrow walk. Other upcoming events include Mountain Town Cornhole, Crafts and Drafts, line dancing and karaoke nights. The line dancing has an instructor to help introduce beginners.

Many other Halloween events are around the corner, including a 21-and-over costume party. Oct. 21 is Trunk-or-Treat in High Star's parking lot, which Schiemer anticipates will draw a crowd.

High Star Ranch is a luxury living community in Kamas, and all of its events are open to the public.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher