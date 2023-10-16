Basin Rec field to close next month ahead of ski swap

Jones joins the show to discuss the Willow Creek playground, the first all-abilities playground in the Wasatch Back. It reopens tomorrow afternoon.

She also breaks down the preparations for the the Park City Ski Swap at the fieldhouse. Staff will cover the turf in the fieldhouse with a hard floor to protect it during the event, which will mean some closures a few days before and after the ski swap.

Then it's budget updates and winter program changes. Basin Rec is considering a bond for a facility at Silver Summit next year. Lastly, it's Jones' birthday!