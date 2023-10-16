© 2023 KPCW

Basin Rec field to close next month ahead of ski swap

By Roger Goldman
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has updates on the upcoming ski swap, Willow Creek playground reopening and more.

Jones joins the show to discuss the Willow Creek playground, the first all-abilities playground in the Wasatch Back. It reopens tomorrow afternoon.

She also breaks down the preparations for the the Park City Ski Swap at the fieldhouse. Staff will cover the turf in the fieldhouse with a hard floor to protect it during the event, which will mean some closures a few days before and after the ski swap.

Then it's budget updates and winter program changes. Basin Rec is considering a bond for a facility at Silver Summit next year. Lastly, it's Jones' birthday!

