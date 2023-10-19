© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County balancing mental wellness, child care, more in ongoing budget process

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT

Summit County Council Chair Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, plus recent meetings with Summit County's mayors and the Park City Council.

Armstrong has also met with a state committee he says is exploring the possibility of repurposing unused state facilities for child care.

He also breaks down the latest on Summit County's ongoing budgeting process, including an Oct. 18 discussion about employee cost of living adjustments and bonuses. FY2024's budget won't be approved until after public hearings in early December.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek