Ryan Lewis, owner of Wasatch Ski Chairs, talks about recreating classic ski chairs and repurposing them for a good cause.

WSC donates 10% of the profits from the sale of Gad 2 Chairs to Wasatch Adaptive Sports for adaptive equipment and scholarships for students of all abilities.

It also donates 15% of profits from the sale or customization of Gondolas to the Park City Community Foundation.

