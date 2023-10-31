Park City Ski Swap details
Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton has info on this year's annual ski and snowboard swap.
The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap is taking place this weekend, Nov. 3-5, at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Tickets are available online. Children 5 and under get free entry.
The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to fund a comprehensive year-round ski and snowboard programs aimed at developing young athletes in Park City and the surrounding communities. The Park City Ski Swap acts as the largest single fundraiser for PCSS.