© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Park City Ski Swap details

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT

Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton has info on this year's annual ski and snowboard swap.

The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap is taking place this weekend, Nov. 3-5, at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Tickets are available online. Children 5 and under get free entry.

The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to fund a comprehensive year-round ski and snowboard programs aimed at developing young athletes in Park City and the surrounding communities. The Park City Ski Swap acts as the largest single fundraiser for PCSS.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher