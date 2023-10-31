Park City Ski Swap details

The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap is taking place this weekend, Nov. 3-5, at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Tickets are available online. Children 5 and under get free entry.

The Park City Ski Swap is run by Park City Ski & Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to fund a comprehensive year-round ski and snowboard programs aimed at developing young athletes in Park City and the surrounding communities. The Park City Ski Swap acts as the largest single fundraiser for PCSS.