Local News Hour

Summit County 'human library' to foster conversation

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT

Park City LGBTQ+ task force member Cami Richardson and Coalville library manager Susan "Murph" Murphy have details on the human library being sponsored by Summit County Library on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Summit County Library has partnered with the Denmark-based Human Library Organization to license the event and train the human "books."

Anyone can come by the Kimball Junction library branch for the event, which runs from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., to "check out" one of the nine volunteers for a 20-minute conversation. The identities of the human books won't be revealed until the event Nov. 4.

Leslie Thatcher
