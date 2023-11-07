National Ability Center Saluting Our Heroes luncheon, Nov. 2nd

Park City, Utah (Oct. 16, 2023) – Today, the National Ability Center (NAC), a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with differing abilities, announced details of its annual Saluting Our Heroes luncheon. The annual event honors individuals who have served the country, while building awareness of the needs of service members, veterans and their families. The event will entail a full catered lunch, networking, education about the National Ability Center programs and more. A VIP reception will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MT. In addition to the luncheon, the NAC will honor military service members ahead of Veterans Day with a week-long Field of Flags display from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15 at Miners Hospital Community Center in Park City.

“As we prepare for the annual Saluting Our Heroes luncheon, we are reminded of the incredible sacrifice of our military service members and veterans. This event is more than just a luncheon, it’s a heartfelt tribute to those who have given so much for our nation,” said Tracy Meier, chief program and education officer at the National Ability Center. “Attendee support allows us to welcome members of the armed forces from every era and branch and showcase the positive impact of participating in ongoing lessons, specialized camps and more.”

For more than 35 years, the NAC has served the military community through individual lessons, family camps and retreats and adventure programs. Saluting Our Heroes celebrates these services and the support from the event also helps cover the cost of NAC’s military programs. General admission tickets for the event are currently available for $60 and military service/veteran tickets are on sale for $30. This year’s Saluting Our Heroes attendees will have the pleasure of hearing from keynote speaker CSM (Ret) Bill Thetford, a veteran with over 35 years of Special Operations experience. He served in both the Ranger Regiment and Special Missions Unit, holding virtually every NCO leadership position available, including Command Sergeant Major. This year’s participant speaker is Marcy Hehnly, a veteran with 15 years of law enforcement experience both in the U.S. Army and at the Cobb County Police Department.

“I’m deeply honored to be the keynote speaker at Saluting Our Heroes because I believe in the power of shining a light on the collective sacrifices and resilience of service men and women,” said CSM (Ret) Bill Thetford, keynote speaker and veteran with over 35 years of Special Operations experience. “Just as important, is recognizing the invaluable work of organizations like the NAC, which empower and support veterans as they transition into civilian life, fostering a brighter future for us all.”

The Field of Flags display will feature more than 150 flags in remembrance and gratitude for the selfless service of active military personnel and veterans from the Park City community. Throughout the week-long flag display, patrons are encouraged to take a stroll through the display and have a moment of silence to honor those who have served our country.

To learn more about Saluting Our Heroes and to register for a ticket, visit discovernac.org/events/saluting-our-heroes/. To become a sponsor, email Caitlin Bognaski, Director of Development at caitlinb@discovernac.org. For additional information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org.

