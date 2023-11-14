Park City Leadership class visits Summit County Council
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott goes over the special council meeting Nov. 13 and the joint meeting with the Park City Council Nov. 14.
The Summit County Council discussed its budget and potential child care offerings for employees Nov. 13. The agenda also included Basin Rec's FY2024 budget proposal.
Then Park City Leadership Class 30 stopped by to learn about how the county functions.
The council has a joint meeting the morning of Nov. 14 with the Park City Council. Scott says he expects a decision on whether plans for a potential housing authority will move forward.