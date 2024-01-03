© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Kimball Junction EV chargers among 30 new Summit County development applications

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:28 PM MST

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county.

Putt talks new development applications. Those include proposed expanded electric vehicle charging at the Kimball Junction Transit Center and a proposed guest ranch in Henefer.

There's also a code amedemnt proposed that would allow for a Maverik truck stop to be built near Quinn's Junction.

Putt discusses next steps after the countywide visioning process. In particular, he says, it will help update the east side of the county's general plan.

He also comments on West Hills, a proposed town just west of Kamas that Utah's lieutenant governor recently said could be a feasible community, financially speaking.

