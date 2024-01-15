Basin Rec redoing website, wants to hear residents' feedback
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.
A request for proposals to redo the district's website goes out this week.
Jones also talks about the Winter Sports Extravaganza. Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the district will be at Willow Creek Park with equipment so residents can try out a new sport for the day.
With all the snow falling, Jones also talks winter sports operations and gives an update on trail grooming.