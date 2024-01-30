Local athlete's experience with upcoming Freestyle International Ski World Cup in Park City
Deer Valley Director of Mountain Operations Garrett Lang and Park City local and freestyle mogul skier Alli Macuga discuss this week's Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup.
The Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup will be at Deer Valley Resort from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. The annual event features top mogul and aerial athletes from around the world. Deer Valley Director of Mountain Operations Garrett Lang shares the details of the event. Freestyle moguls skier and Park City local Alli Macuga discusses her experience with the sport.