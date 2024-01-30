Summit County Council revists Cline Dahle parcel near Jeremy Ranch
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews this Wednesday's county council meeting.
Topics on the agenda include a legislative update from deputy county manager Janna Young. There are bills related to short-term rentals and the Dakota Pacific development that Summit County is keeping an eye on.
Scott also talks about the upcoming work session on a parcel near Jeremy Ranch Elementary School that's county property and could be used for community benefit. There's also two public hearings scheduled on code amendments.