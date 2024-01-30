© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County Council revists Cline Dahle parcel near Jeremy Ranch

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:40 PM MST

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews this Wednesday's county council meeting.

Topics on the agenda include a legislative update from deputy county manager Janna Young. There are bills related to short-term rentals and the Dakota Pacific development that Summit County is keeping an eye on.

Scott also talks about the upcoming work session on a parcel near Jeremy Ranch Elementary School that's county property and could be used for community benefit. There's also two public hearings scheduled on code amendments.

Leslie Thatcher
