What to know about the Main Street water line replacement project
Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks and Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd have details about the Main Street water line replacement that starts Monday, April 1st. The project will be done over the course of three years during the shoulder season, with this year having the most impact on Main Street traffic.
For more details on the project and to join the zoom meeting on March 27th, visit Park City's website: