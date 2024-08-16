© 2024 KPCW

Back Alley Bash kicks off KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive

By Roger Goldman
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:47 PM MDT
A silhouette of a woman wearing headphones in front of a sunset in the mountains. Text on the image reads, "Summer Pledge Drive, August 19 through 22. Donate online through August 25." A white KPCW logo is at the bottom.

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin talks about Friday's free Back Alley Bash concert and the importance of fundraising during KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive.

As a nonprofit public radio station, KPCW relies on donor support to bring you local news, community information, and free entertainment all year long.

The 2024 Summer Pledge Drive starts bright and early on Monday, Aug. 19 with the KPCW News Team.

Throughout the week, local nonprofit organizations and businesses will take over the mic to share their love of KPCW and ask for listener support.

With every dollar raised, KPCW will offer free underwriting to the on-air nonprofit organization.

Click here to see the schedule of nonprofit organizations and businesses for each day of the pledge drive.

Double your impact by giving to KPCW and helping a local nonprofit earn free time on our airwaves!

