Park City Chamber launches 'Mountainkind' brand
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update including launching the "Mountainkind" brand, a new website and sustainable tourism initiatives.
The Chamber hosted 80 writers, generating $80 million in added value, and awarded 22 local organizations with sustainable tourism grants.
The Chamber also provided updated hotel occupancy rates and previewed upcoming events including a fall forum and a free "Beyond Zero" event focusing on zero waste.