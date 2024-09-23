© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Chamber launches 'Mountainkind' brand

By Parker Malatesta
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:23 PM MDT

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update including launching the "Mountainkind" brand, a new website and sustainable tourism initiatives.

The Chamber hosted 80 writers, generating $80 million in added value, and awarded 22 local organizations with sustainable tourism grants.

The Chamber also provided updated hotel occupancy rates and previewed upcoming events including a fall forum and a free "Beyond Zero" event focusing on zero waste.

