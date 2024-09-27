How Amendment D rejection could impact Amendments A and B

Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus talks about the the Utah Supreme Court's rejection of Amendment D and its potential impact on Amendments A and B. Amendment A would allow lawmakers to redirect income tax revenue, currently restricted to public education and services for the disabled, to other state needs. Amendment B would eliminate the state grocery tax if A passes.

Gustus also highlighted a local investigation by Tribune reporter Leah Larson on a software executive's $5 million state-funded tree removal project in eastern Utah, raising questions about public spending on private property.

Additionally, she mentioned a potential $2 billion arena project for the Black Desert resort in St. George, which could face legislative challenges.