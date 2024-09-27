© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

How Amendment D rejection could impact Amendments A and B

By Parker Malatesta
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:51 PM MDT

Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus talks about the the Utah Supreme Court's rejection of Amendment D and its potential impact on Amendments A and B. Amendment A would allow lawmakers to redirect income tax revenue, currently restricted to public education and services for the disabled, to other state needs. Amendment B would eliminate the state grocery tax if A passes.

Gustus also highlighted a local investigation by Tribune reporter Leah Larson on a software executive's $5 million state-funded tree removal project in eastern Utah, raising questions about public spending on private property.

Additionally, she mentioned a potential $2 billion arena project for the Black Desert resort in St. George, which could face legislative challenges.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta