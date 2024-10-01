Peace House previews upcoming 'Be the Light' event

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wykoff and Outreach Manager Erin Moettel detail their 'Be the Light' event and the need for volunteers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a range of enjoyable activities while learning more about the resources available to support victims of domestic violence and how they can contribute to creating safer communities.

Be the Light 2024 takes place at Heber City Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m.