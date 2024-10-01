© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit Land Conservancy talks Echo Canyon conservation easement and upcoming events

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:43 PM MDT
Cheryl Fox
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues including their recent conservation easement in Echo Canyon.

The project, funded by Summit County and leveraged by a large NRCS grant, aims to protect the watershed for the Great Salt Lake.

Also, the conservancy is hiring a stewardship specialist and is hosting the 10th annual Hoppy Hour event on Oct. 10, to celebrate local conservation efforts.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
