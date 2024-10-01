Summit Land Conservancy talks Echo Canyon conservation easement and upcoming events
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues including their recent conservation easement in Echo Canyon.
The project, funded by Summit County and leveraged by a large NRCS grant, aims to protect the watershed for the Great Salt Lake.
Also, the conservancy is hiring a stewardship specialist and is hosting the 10th annual Hoppy Hour event on Oct. 10, to celebrate local conservation efforts.