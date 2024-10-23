© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

High Valley Transit may double route to Salt Lake City

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 23, 2024 at 12:46 PM MDT
High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez and board member Kim Carson recap Tuesday’s planning retreat which revealed a stable 2025 budget with minimal changes.

Key updates include the Snowball Express (line 109) from Ecker Hill to Park City Mountain, running every 15 minutes, and potential doubling of the 107 route to Salt Lake City due to consistent ridership. The Silver Creek connector bus will extend to Woodward, with minimal additional costs. The 10 Express frequency adjustments aim to optimize service without increasing frequency.

