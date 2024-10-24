Dakota Pacific plan could see 250-500 affordable homes

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting where the council discussed the public-private partnership with Dakota Pacific for the western side of Kimball Junction, emphasizing the county's plan to build 165 units of affordable housing on top of a structured parking podium.

The project involves joint ownership of shared areas. The council is debating the number of affordable units, with proposals ranging from 250 to 500 market-rate units. Financing could include 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Traffic solutions for Kimball Junction are also being considered.