Local News Hour

Park City council considers Deer Valley Resort's request to create a PID and CRA

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:31 PM MST
Picture of Park City Strategic Planning Director Jed Briggs and Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Strategic Planning Director Jed Briggs and Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce

Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce and Budget and Strategic Planning Director Jed Briggs preview this week's city council meeting including topics like Deer Valley Resort's request to create a Public Infrastructure District and a Community Reinvestment Area.

The PID would not require city tax dollars but would generate new property taxes for public infrastructure, with 80% reinvested in the development area. The CRA, similar to the RDA, could be used for revitalization and affordable housing.

