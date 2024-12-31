The history and evolution of avalanche mitigation

Alta Ski Area Communications Manager Lexi Dowdall talks about the history and evolution of new avalanche mitigation technology.

Established in 1939, Alta initially used Snow Rangers to manage avalanches, later adopting military artillery in 1949, which reduced avalanche control time from days to minutes.

Today, Alta uses remote avalanche control devices called Wyssen towers, reducing overhead fire by 97% since 2009. These innovations have significantly improved safety and efficiency in avalanche mitigation.