Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

The history and evolution of avalanche mitigation

By Parker Malatesta
Published December 31, 2024 at 12:48 PM MST
The crown face on the Rhino Bowl avalanche was 2-6' deep with an average depth of 4'. "This would have been an unsurvivable avalanche," the Utah Avalanche Center said in its report.
Utah Avalanche Center
Alta Ski Area Communications Manager Lexi Dowdall talks about the history and evolution of new avalanche mitigation technology.

Established in 1939, Alta initially used Snow Rangers to manage avalanches, later adopting military artillery in 1949, which reduced avalanche control time from days to minutes.

Today, Alta uses remote avalanche control devices called Wyssen towers, reducing overhead fire by 97% since 2009. These innovations have significantly improved safety and efficiency in avalanche mitigation.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
