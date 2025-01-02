© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Key issues for the upcoming legislative session

By Connor Thomas
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:44 PM MST
Alliance for a Better Utah Senior Policy Director Chase Thomas talks about the upcoming legislative session which begins Jan. 21.

Key issues include higher education budget cuts, potential reductions of 10%, and the re-evaluation of underperforming programs. Statewide cell phone policies in K-12 schools are being considered, allowing for local district standards.

The session may also address good governance, such as vote-by-mail systems and ballot initiatives. Affordable housing proposals aim to increase dense housing units with specific requirements.

