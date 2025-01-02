© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley Resort extends terrain to East Village with three new lifts

By Connor Thomas
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:36 PM MST
Deer Valley Director of Communications Emily Summers discusses the resort's expanded East Village terrain and holiday skier traffic.

The Keatley Express is Deer Valley's first six-pack lift. The McHenry ski run has been extended to the East Village and 500 new day skier parking lots are available, expanding to 1,200 next year.

The resort aims to open 100 more ski runs next year, increasing the total to 122. Current operations include 70 ski runs, with early lift openings at 8 a.m. to manage skier traffic.

Connor Thomas
