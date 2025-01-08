Residents encouraged to take part in Community Planning Lab

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes provides an update on development projects throughout the county.

Barnes encourages residents to participate in the county's Community Planning Lab, a 10-week course that provides education and tools for being more productive when commenting on projects or serving in leadership roles.

The county is currently accepting applications for two vacancies on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. Barnes suggests that interested individuals apply, as the new council may reevaluate the size and composition of the commission.