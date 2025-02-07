© 2025 KPCW

2025 Concerts on the Slopes lineup announced

By Roger Goldman
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:50 PM MST
Park City Performing Arts Executive Director Ember Conley
Park City Performing Arts Executive Director Ember Conley discusses the 2025 Concerts on the Slopes lineup.

The first concert is on July 12th with Carolyn Campbell and William Joseph, accompanied by local group Strings Affects. On August 7-9, a three-day country fest will feature Diamond Rio. The Labor Day weekend concert on August 28th will feature Blues Traveler and Jim Blossoms.

Tickets are on sale and additional concerts will be announced next week, with a total of 10 confirmed events.

Roger Goldman
