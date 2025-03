Park City Opera, a one-year-old nonprofit, has produced over 20 concerts and is preparing for its first full opera, "The Barber of Seville," in August. The company, led by a core team of three and additional helpers, includes a pianist and composer.

Co-founder and Development Director of Park City Opera Lisl Wangermann previews their Irish-themed event on St. Patrick's Day at the Jordanelle Park Hailstone Event Center.