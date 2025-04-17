© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Responsible recreation updates in the Uintas

By Connor Thomas
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM MDT
Renee Flanagan, Recreation Staff Officer for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, discusses the forest's 2.2 million acres, which sees 9.5 million visitors annually. Key recreational activities include hiking, biking, OHV riding, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and skiing.

Mirror Lake Highway, managed by UDOT, is expected to open soon, with updates available on UDOT's social media. Construction on the Soapstone Basin bridge is ongoing, affecting access. Post-fire assessments are needed for the Yellow Lake fire closure area.

