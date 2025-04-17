Responsible recreation updates in the Uintas

Renee Flanagan, Recreation Staff Officer for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, discusses the forest's 2.2 million acres, which sees 9.5 million visitors annually. Key recreational activities include hiking, biking, OHV riding, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and skiing.

Mirror Lake Highway, managed by UDOT, is expected to open soon, with updates available on UDOT's social media. Construction on the Soapstone Basin bridge is ongoing, affecting access. Post-fire assessments are needed for the Yellow Lake fire closure area.