Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Friends of the Park City Library preview upcoming used book sale

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM MDT

Friends of the Park City Library board member Cathy Lanigan and Rachel Sahlman share details on the upcoming used book sale.

The Friends of the Park City Library's used book sale will take place on July 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members have first pick from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 3, and a tote bag Happy Hour on July 4 for $15. Membership costs $25, with various levels available.

The sale features thousands of books, including new ones, and prices are $3 for adult hardcovers, $2 for paperbacks, $1 for children's books and $2 for puzzles and games. Proceeds support library programs, including graphic novels, e-books and Spanish services.

