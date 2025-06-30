© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

South Summit School District approves $30 million budget

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 30, 2025 at 2:27 PM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides an update on the district's budget and planned capital projects.

The South Summit School Board approved a nearly $30 million budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year without raising taxes. Local revenues decreased due to lower-than-expected property tax valuations. Staff received a 4% salary increase, and health insurance premiums rose by 9%.

Major capital projects include carpet replacement, HVAC upgrades, and asphalt work. The district is considering consolidating schools into an elementary (K-6) and a secondary (7-12) school due to stagnant enrollment.

The board has been proactive in hiring, with minimal turnover, and is currently recruiting an elementary teacher.

