South Summit School District approves $30 million budget

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides an update on the district's budget and planned capital projects.

The South Summit School Board approved a nearly $30 million budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year without raising taxes. Local revenues decreased due to lower-than-expected property tax valuations. Staff received a 4% salary increase, and health insurance premiums rose by 9%.

Major capital projects include carpet replacement, HVAC upgrades, and asphalt work. The district is considering consolidating schools into an elementary (K-6) and a secondary (7-12) school due to stagnant enrollment.

The board has been proactive in hiring, with minimal turnover, and is currently recruiting an elementary teacher.