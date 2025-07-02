© 2025 KPCW

Fourth of July fireworks safety and restrictions

By Connor Thomas
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM MDT
north summit fire district's station 21 is seen in coalville
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

North Summit Fire Chief Ben Nielson on July 4th fireworks safety and fireworks restrictions in the county.

Nielson mentions Utah's statewide fire restrictions, including bans on open fires, fireworks and off-road vehicles, and noted that local restrictions may extend beyond October 31. Exceptions for events like Pioneer Day are allowed under specific codes.

Nielsen also highlights the challenges of managing fires in hot, windy conditions and the importance of mutual aid agreements, especially with Wyoming fire departments. He emphasizes the need for public vigilance and safety during the summer.

Local News Hour
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
