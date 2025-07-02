Kept Kind campaign celebrates kindness, community

Caren Bell, founder of Kept Current & Kept Kind and a KPCW DJ, shares details on her weekend-long celebration of kindness, community and connection.

Bell launched a website and a campaign to celebrate kindness and community in Park City from July 25-27. The initiative, supported by Wheaton Family Ranch, aims to highlight the town's positive aspects through random acts of kindness, such as notes and art left around town. The campaign encourages intentional kindness and community connection, focusing on the town's values.

Volunteers have contributed significantly, and the community can participate by signing up on the website or walking in the Fourth of July parade under the Kept Kind banner.