Local News Hour

Kept Kind campaign celebrates kindness, community

By Connor Thomas
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT
Caren Bell | Kept Current
KPCW
Caren Bell | Kept Current

Caren Bell, founder of Kept Current & Kept Kind and a KPCW DJ, shares details on her weekend-long celebration of kindness, community and connection.

Bell launched a website and a campaign to celebrate kindness and community in Park City from July 25-27. The initiative, supported by Wheaton Family Ranch, aims to highlight the town's positive aspects through random acts of kindness, such as notes and art left around town. The campaign encourages intentional kindness and community connection, focusing on the town's values.

Volunteers have contributed significantly, and the community can participate by signing up on the website or walking in the Fourth of July parade under the Kept Kind banner.

Connor Thomas
