KPCW President discusses the impact of the elimination of public media funding

Juliana Allely, President of KPCW, discusses the potential impact of President Trump's proposed rescission of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and what that means for KPCW.

KPCW faces a $264,000 shortfall for fiscal years 26 and 27, representing 14-15% of its operating budget. Allely emphasizes the need for new revenue streams and community support, noting that KPCW's 45th anniversary has seen increased donations and outreach.

Click here to show your support for KPCW and make a donation.