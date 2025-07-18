© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

KPCW President discusses the impact of the elimination of public media funding

By Roger Goldman
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:34 PM MDT
Photo of KPCW GM Juliana Allely
KPCW

Juliana Allely, President of KPCW, discusses the potential impact of President Trump's proposed rescission of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and what that means for KPCW.

KPCW faces a $264,000 shortfall for fiscal years 26 and 27, representing 14-15% of its operating budget. Allely emphasizes the need for new revenue streams and community support, noting that KPCW's 45th anniversary has seen increased donations and outreach.

Click here to show your support for KPCW and make a donation.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman