Dejan Eskic discusses the Kem C. Gardner Institute's report on Utah's housing market which shows that while housing prices and rents have stagnated slightly, the market remains unaffordable.

From 2019 to 2023, the percentage of renters who could afford a median-priced home dropped from 51% to 13%. Utah ranks ninth in median sales price, with some areas reaching nearly 10 years of income in order to be able to afford a house.