La Semana del 23 de Octubre/Week of October 23rd
Detalles de registro para la Operación Esperanza del Centro Cristiano
Se acerca la Navidad y también el evento anual más grande del Christian Center: Operación Esperanza. Para familias que necesite ayuda durante la temporada navideña pueden participar en Operation Hope. La inscripción para las familias del condado de Wasatch es el 26 y 27 de octubre en la despensa de alimentos CCPC en Heber. La inscripción para las familias del condado de Summit se llevará a cabo el 2 y 3 de noviembre en el Christian Center de Park City.
Para mas informacion, visite:
Registration Details for the Christian Center’s Operation Hope (Oct 26/26 and Nov 2/3)
Christmas is coming and so is the Christian Center’s biggest annual event – Operation Hope. Any family who needs help during the Christmas season is encouraged to participate in Operation Hope. Registration for Wasatch County families is October 26 and 27 at the CCPC food pantry in Heber. Registration for Summit County families will take place November 2 and 3 at the Christian Center in Park City.
For more information, visit:
Presentación sobre Adolescentes y Uso de la Tecnología (Lunes 24 de octubre)
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Summit y el Distrito Escolar de Park City invitan a padres y adolescentes a una presentación importante sobre los impactos del uso de la tecnología digital en los adolescentes. Esto se llevará a cabo el lunes 24 de octubre a las 6:30 p.m. en Park City High School. La presentación contará con la Dra. Christy Kane, una consejera con sede en Utah que se especializa en trauma, trastornos del estado de ánimo y salud mental. Se centrará en temas que incluyen el acoso cibernético, las redes sociales y consejos para el uso saludable de teléfonos celulares y dispositivos digitales. Este evento es gratuito para el público y todos los padres y adolescentes están invitados; no necesita tener un estudiante en Park City High School para asistir. La presentación será en inglés con un traductor de español allí, y se proporcionarán refrigerios y cuidado de niños.
Presentation on Teens and Technology Use (Monday, October 24)
The Summit County Health Department and the Park City School District invite parents and teens to an important presentation on the impacts of digital technology use on teenagers. This will take place on Monday, Oct 24 at 6:30 pm at Park City High School. The presentation will feature Dr. Christy Kane, a Utah-based counselor specializing in trauma, mood disorders, and mental health. She will focus on topics including cyberbullying, social media, and tips for healthy use of cell phones and digital devices. This event is free to the public and all parents and teens are invited – you do not need to have a student at Park City High School to attend. The presentation will be in English with a Spanish translator there, and refreshments and childcare will be provided.
“Artoberfest” en Bonanza Art Park (26 de octubre al 1 de noviembre)
El 'Consejo de Arte de Arts Park City y Summit County' y 'Artes de México Utah' invitan a la comunidad a cuatro noches de diversión de Halloween y el Día de los Muertos en el Parque de Arte de Bonanza o Bonanza Art Park de Park City. Bonanza Art Park, es un parque TEMPORAL de arte comunitario y espacio de reunión y queda en la esquina de Munchkin Rd. + Bonanza Dr.
El miércoles 26 de 4 a 7 p.m., traiga a sus hijos para pintar calabazas, hacer piñatas, pintar caras. También habrá juegos, camiones de comida y refrescos.
El jueves 27 de 4 a 7 p.m., póngase sus disfraces y diríjase a Bonanza Park para disfrutar de juegos que incluyen hoyo de maíz, pickleball, ping-pong y una cervecería al aire libre y música de la banda: Jim Bone & the Dig.
El viernes 28 de 4 a 8 p. m., traiga a toda su familia a Bonanza Boo Bash con camiones de comida, tallado de calabazas, concurso de disfraces y más.
El martes 1 de noviembre de 4 a 8 p. m., la “Celebración de la Vida” en honor al Día de los Muertos. Únase a la comida, la música, el arte y una Ofrenda comunitaria. Todos están invitados a traer un objeto, foto, comida o flores para agregar a la Ofrenda. La ceremonia comenzará a las 6:00 p.m.
Para mas informacion, visite: www.pcscarts.org
“Artoberfest” at Bonanza Art Park (October 26-November 1)
The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Artes de Mexico Utah invite the community to four nights of Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos fun at Bonanza Art Park in Park City:
Wednesday Oct 26th from 4-7 PM, bring your kids for pumpkin painting, piñata making, face painting, games, food trucks and refreshments.
Thursday, October 27th from 4-7 PM, put on your costumes and head over to Bonanza Park for games including corn hole, pickleball, ping-pong, and a beer garden and music by Jim Bone & the Dig.
Friday, October 28th from 4-8PM, bring your entire family to the Bonanza Boo Bash with food trucks, pumpkin carving, costume contest, and more.
Tuesday, November 1 from 4-8PM, the “Celebration of Life” in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. Join in for food, music, art, and a community Ofrenda. Everyone is invited to bring an object, photo, food, or flowers to add to the Ofrenda and the ceremony will begin at 6pm.
For details about all the Artoberfest events, visit www.pcscarts.org
Fiesta de Halloween en Heber (Viernes 28 de octubre)
Para las familias en Heber Valley, la fiesta de Halloween se llevará a cabo el viernes 28 de octubre de 4 a 8 p.m. Las familias están invitadas a pedir dulces, y habrá juegos, entretenimiento, vendedores y más. No hay costo para participar en el 'truco o trato', sin embargo, traiga Venmo o dinero en efectivo para participar en los juegos de carnaval y apoyar a los vendedores locales. Las festividades se llevarán a cabo en Heber Tabernacle Square en el cruce de las calles Main Street y 100 North en Heber.
Heber Halloween Fest (Friday, October 28)
For families in the Heber Valley, the Heber Halloween Fest will take place on Friday, October 28th from 4-8 PM. Families are invited for trick or treating, games, entertainment, vendors, and more. There is no cost to participate in the trick or treating however, please bring Venmo or cash to participate in the carnival games and support the local vendors. The festivities will take place at Heber Tabernacle Square at Main Street and 100 North in Heber.
Halloween "Truco o Trato" con Basin Recreation (Sábado 29 de Octubre)
El sábado 29 de octubre, Basin Recreation lo invita a "Celebrar los espíritus" en el parque Willow Creek de 11 a.m a 1 p.m. Este es un evento favorito de la familia que contará con actividades festivas, concursos de disfraces y mucho 'truco o trato'. El costo es de $15 para niños mayores de 3 años. Basin Recreation ofrece un descuento del 70% para las familias registradas en el Fondo Solomon, y los niños menores de 2 años entran gratis. Los adolescentes también están invitados a ayudar como voluntarios.
Obtenga todos los detalles y regístrese en:
Trick-or-Treat with Basin Recreation (Saturday, October 29)
On Saturday, October 29th, Basin Recreation invites to you “Celebrate the Spirits” at Willow Creek Park from 11 AM - 1 PM. This is a family favorite event that will feature festive activities, costume contests, and lots of trick-or-treating. The cost is $15 per trick-or-treater for children 3 and older. Basin Recreation is offering a 70% discount for families registered with the Solomon Fund, and any children 2 and under are free. Teens are also invited to help as volunteers.
Get all the details and register at: basinrecreation.org