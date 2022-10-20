La Semana del 23 de Octubre/Week of October 23rd

“Artoberfest” at Bonanza Art Park (October 26-November 1)

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Artes de Mexico Utah invite the community to four nights of Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos fun at Bonanza Art Park in Park City:

Wednesday Oct 26th from 4-7 PM, bring your kids for pumpkin painting, piñata making, face painting, games, food trucks and refreshments.

Thursday, October 27th from 4-7 PM, put on your costumes and head over to Bonanza Park for games including corn hole, pickleball, ping-pong, and a beer garden and music by Jim Bone & the Dig.

Friday, October 28th from 4-8PM, bring your entire family to the Bonanza Boo Bash with food trucks, pumpkin carving, costume contest, and more.

Tuesday, November 1 from 4-8PM, the “Celebration of Life” in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. Join in for food, music, art, and a community Ofrenda. Everyone is invited to bring an object, photo, food, or flowers to add to the Ofrenda and the ceremony will begin at 6pm.