La Semana del 30 de Octubre/Week of October 30th

Dia de los Muertos at Bonanza Art Park (Nov 1)

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Artes de Mexico Utah invite the community to Dia de Los Muertos at Bonanza Art Park in Park City at the corner of Munchkin Road + Bonanza Drive.

Tuesday, November 1 from 4-8PM, the “Celebration of Life” in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. Join in for food, music, art, and a community Ofrenda. Everyone is invited to bring an object, photo, food, or flowers to add to the Ofrenda and the ceremony will begin at 6pm.