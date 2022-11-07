La Semana del 6 de Noviembre/Week of November 6th

El Museo de Park City en Main Street invita al público a su exhibición especial, “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” / En los barrios y las grandes ligas. Esta exhibición bilingüe del Instituto Smithsonian estará en exhibición en el Museo de Park City hasta el 18 de Diciembre de 2022.

Baseball Exhibit and Events hosted by at the Park City Museum

The Park City Museum on Main Street invites the public to its special exhibition, “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” / En los barrios y las grandes ligas. This bilingual exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute will be on display at the Park City Museum until December 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, Nov 8 from 5-6 pm, , the Museum will host a free zoom lecture entitled “The Other Field of Dreams: Latino Baseball Project” with Dr. Jose Alamillo.

On Saturday, November 12 families are invited to join for “Bingo at the Ballpark” at the Museum’s Education and Collection Center, located at 2079 Sidewinder Drive. This event will take place from 1-4 pm and kids can play baseball bingo, design their own baseball card, make crafts, and win prizes, including free tickets to the Park City Museum! Learn about famous Latino and Latina baseball and softball players while you play. This event and parking are FREE.