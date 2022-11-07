La Semana del 6 de Noviembre/Week of November 6th
Exposición y eventos de béisbol en el Museo de Park City
El Museo de Park City en Main Street invita al público a su exhibición especial, “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” / En los barrios y las grandes ligas. Esta exhibición bilingüe del Instituto Smithsonian estará en exhibición en el Museo de Park City hasta el 18 de Diciembre de 2022.
El Martes 8 de Noviembre, el Museo presentará una conferencia gratuita por zoom de 5 a 6 p.m. titulada “El otro campo de los sueños: Proyecto de béisbol latino” con el Dr. José Alamillo.
El Sábado 12 de Noviembre, las familias están invitadas a unirse al "Bingo en el estadio de béisbol" en el Centro de Educación y Colección del Museo, ubicado en 2079 Sidewinder Drive. Este evento tendrá lugar de 1 a 4 de la tarde y los niños podrán jugar bingo de béisbol, diseñar su propia tarjeta de béisbol, hacer manualidades y ganar premios, ¡incluyendo entradas gratis para el Museo de Park City! Aprende sobre famosas jugadoras y jugadores de béisbol y softbol latinos mientras juegas. Este evento y el estacionamiento son GRATIS.
Para obtener más información sobre la exhibición y los eventos de béisbol, visite parkcityhistory.org/events.
Baseball Exhibit and Events hosted by at the Park City Museum
The Park City Museum on Main Street invites the public to its special exhibition, “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” / En los barrios y las grandes ligas. This bilingual exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute will be on display at the Park City Museum until December 18, 2022.
On Tuesday, Nov 8 from 5-6 pm, , the Museum will host a free zoom lecture entitled “The Other Field of Dreams: Latino Baseball Project” with Dr. Jose Alamillo.
On Saturday, November 12 families are invited to join for “Bingo at the Ballpark” at the Museum’s Education and Collection Center, located at 2079 Sidewinder Drive. This event will take place from 1-4 pm and kids can play baseball bingo, design their own baseball card, make crafts, and win prizes, including free tickets to the Park City Museum! Learn about famous Latino and Latina baseball and softball players while you play. This event and parking are FREE.
For more information about the baseball exhibition and events, please visit www.parkcityhistory.orgevents.
Regístrese para el Curso de Certificación de Primeros Auxilios/RCP en PC MARC (Nov 8 o 15 Dec 15)
PC MARC está ofreciendo dos cursos de certificación de Primeros Auxilios/RCP: el Martes 8 de Noviembre de 9 a 2 pm y el Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 5 pm a 10 pm. Aprenda técnicas de primeros auxilios, RCP y DEA con instructores certificados del Consejo Nacional de Seguridad. Los cursos son para mayores de 15 años y cuestan $80 por participante, e incluye la certificación oficial. Para obtener más información, visite parkcityrecreation.org o llame al (435) 615-5401.
Register for First Aid/CPR Certification Course at the PC MARC (Nov. 8 or Dec. 15)
The PC MARC is offering two First Aid/CPR Certification Courses this fall: on Tuesday, November 8th from 9 am - 2 pm, and Thursday, December 15th from 5 pm -10 pm. Learn first aid, CPR and AED skills from certified National Safety Council Instructors. Courses are for ages 15+ and cost $80 per participant, which includes official certification. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call (435) 615-5401.
Colecta de alimentos en la biblioteca de Park City en beneficio del Christian Center de Park City (Nov 1-30)
Durante todo el mes de noviembre, la Biblioteca de Park City está organizando su colecta anual de alimentos para apoyar la despensa de alimentos en el Christian Center de Park City. Si puede, considere donar artículos no perecederos como alimentos enlatados, mantequilla de maní, aceite de cocina y pasta. CCPC también necesita productos esenciales como pañales, fórmula infantil y alimentos para bebés para compartir con las familias locales. Puede dejar estos artículos en la biblioteca de Park City cualquier día durante el mes de noviembre y el personal de la biblioteca los entregará en la despensa de alimentos de CCPC al final del mes.
Food Drive at the Park City Library to Benefit Park City Christian Center (Nov. 1-30)
During the whole month of November, Park City Library is hosting its annual food drive to support the food pantry at Christian Center of Park City. If you can, please consider donating non-perishable items like canned food, peanut butter, cooking oil, and pasta. CCPC is also in need of essential products like diapers, infant formula, and baby food to share with local families. You can drop off these items at the Park City Library any day during the month of November and library staff will deliver them to the CCPC Food Pantry at the end of the month.