La Semana del 13 de Noviembre/Week of November 13th

If you use Park Avenue, the City wants to hear from you

Park City will be upgrading utilities on Park Avenue from Empire Avenue to Heber Avenue which will require reconstruction of the road. We have the opportunity to make changes to the final roadway configuration and want the public’s feedback on what the final solution should be.

The City would like to get input from people who use this portion of Park Ave so the city can design and implement a long-term solution that works best for the community. The survey is open until November 14th.

For more information and to complete the survey, visit EngageParkCity.org.