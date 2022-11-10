La Semana del 13 de Noviembre/Week of November 13th
Cómo solicitar el subsidio de cuidado infantil de Utah: un video tutorial GRATUITO (15 Nov)
¿Necesita ayuda con los costos del cuidado de niños y desea obtener más información sobre cómo el subsidio de cuidado de niños de Utah podría ayudar a su familia? Está invitado a un tutorial gratuito de Zoom el martes 15 de noviembre con Carlos Flores, Gerente del Programa de Alcance de la Salud en Holy Cross Ministries. Él le explicará cómo solicitar el subsidio de cuidado infantil del Departamento de Servicios Laborales de Utah. este tutorial es presentado por Early Childhood Alliance en asociación con Holy Cross Ministries.
Martes, 15 de noviembre
How to Apply for Utah's Child Care Subsidy: A FREE Video Tutorial (Nov 15)
Do you need help with child care costs and want to learn more about how Utah's child care subsidy could help your family? You are invited to a free Zoom tutorial on Tuesday, November 15th with Carlos Flores, Health Outreach Program Manager at Holy Cross Ministries. He will explain how to apply for the child care subsidy from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. This tutorial is
Tues, Nov 15
Si ud. usa Park Avenue, la ciudad quiere saber de usted
Park City estará mejorando los servicios públicos sobre Park Ave desde Empire Avenue a Heber Avenue y debido a las mejoras se requerirá reconstruir Park Avenue en este tramo. Tenemos la oportunidad de configurar la calle final, y necesitamos su opinión sobre cuál es la solución final.
La Ciudad le gustaría recibir aportes de las personas que usan esta parte de Park Avenue, para que la cuidad pueda diseñar e implementar una solución a largo plazo que funcione mejor para la comunidad. La encuesta está abierta hasta el 14 de noviembre.
For more information and to complete the survey, visit EngageParkCity.org.
If you use Park Avenue, the City wants to hear from you
Park City will be upgrading utilities on Park Avenue from Empire Avenue to Heber Avenue which will require reconstruction of the road. We have the opportunity to make changes to the final roadway configuration and want the public’s feedback on what the final solution should be.
The City would like to get input from people who use this portion of Park Ave so the city can design and implement a long-term solution that works best for the community. The survey is open until November 14th.
For more information and to complete the survey, visit EngageParkCity.org.
Únase a Park City y al condado de Summit para hablar sobre la próxima temporada de invierno
Se invita al público a unirse a Summit County, Park City Municipal y las estaciones de esquí locales el lunes 14 de noviembre de 6 a 8 p. Se proporcionará cena y cuidado de niños.
Si no puede asistir en persona, Visite:https://summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/95944130708 para participar a través de Zoom. Una traducción al español estará disponible en persona o virtualmente a través del grupo de Facebook de Condado de Summit
Join Park City and Summit County to talk about the upcoming Winter Season (Nov 14)
The public is invited to join Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the local ski resorts on Monday, November 14th from 6-8 PM at the Park City Hospital Blair Education Center for a community open house about the upcoming winter season. Dinner and childcare will be provided.
If you are unable to attend in person, visit: https://summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/95944130708 to participate by Zoom. A Spanish translation will be available in person or virtually via the Condado de Summit Facebook group.
Park City Transit - Servicio de principios de invierno
El servicio de tránsito temprano en el invierno dentro de los límites de Park City comienza el domingo 13 de noviembre. Esto es lo que puede esperar:
— Se reanuda el servicio en la 4 Naranja con horario limitado (6:14 a. m. a 6:14 p. m. y un viaje nocturno a las 10:34 p. m.)
— El programa piloto de microtránsito comienza con el servicio en Royal Street (ruta de bronce reemplazada), Park Meadows, Thaynes Canyon, Aspen Springs y el área de Quinn's Junction.
El servicio de invierno adicional comenzará el domingo 11 de diciembre. Park City Transit también está contratando conductores de autobuses, a partir de $22.77 por hora. Para obtener más información, visite: https://www.parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus
Park City Transit - Early Winter Service
Early Winter Transit Service within the Park City limits begins Sunday, November 13. Here's what to expect:
— Service resumes on the 4 Orange with limited hours (6:14 a.m.-6:14 p.m. and one evening trip at 10:34 p.m.)
— The Micro Transit Pilot Program begins with service in the Royal Street (replaced Bronze route), Park Meadows, Thaynes Canyon, Aspen Springs, and Quinn's Junction area.
Additional winter service will begin on Sunday, December 11. Park City Transit is also hiring bus drivers, starting at $22.77 per hour. For more information, visit: