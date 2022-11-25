La Semana del 27 de Noviembre/Week of November 27th

La biblioteca del condado de Summit lo invita a conocer al autor Neal Shusterman (29 de Nov) La Biblioteca del Condado de Summit, en asociación con el Distrito Escolar de North Summit, lo invitan a un evento especial de "conozca al autor" el martes 29 de noviembre a las 7 pm en el Centro de Eventos Ledges en Coalville. Neal Shusterman es un renombrado narrador y orador dinámico, y el autor más vendido del New York Times de más de tres docenas de novelas para niños, adolescentes y adultos, incluido el título “Unwind”, que ha ganado más de 30 premios nacionales e internacionales. Dolly's Bookstore proporcionará libros para comprar y los firmará Neal Shusterman en el evento. Este evento es gratuito y está abierto a cualquier persona que desee asistir. Más información en: www.thesummitcountylibrary.org Summit County Library invites you to meet author Neal Shusterman (Tues, Nov. 29) The Summit County Library, in partnership with North Summit School District, invite you to a special "meet the author" event on Tuesday, November 29th at 7 pm at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. Neal Shusterman is a renowned storyteller and dynamic speaker, and New York Times best-selling author of over nearly three dozen novels for children, teens, and adults, including Unwind, which has won more than 30 domestic and international awards. Dolly's Bookstore will provide books to purchase and have signed by Neal Shusterman at the event. This event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. More information:

www.thesummitcountylibrary.org

Próximas campañas de donación de sangre The Red Cross o Cruz Roja, alienta a nuestra comunidad a donar sangre siempre que puedan. Habrá una campaña de donación de sangre el viernes 2 de diciembre en la Iglesia Luterana Shepherd of the Mountains y otra en Basin Recreation Fieldhouse el miércoles 7 de diciembre. Para registrarse por un tiempo para cualquiera de estas campañas, visite RedCrossBlood.org y busque por su código postal. Viernes, 2 Dec (1:00 PM - 06:00 PM)

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church

4051 N Highway 224

Park City, Utah 84098 Miercoles, 7 Dec (1:00 PM - 6:00 PM)

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse - Gym Party Room

1388 Center Drive

Park City, Utah 84098

Upcoming Blood Drives The Red Cross encourages our community to give blood whenever they can. There will be a blood donation drive on Friday, December 2 at the Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church and another one at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 7th. To register for a time for either of these drives, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search by your zip code. Friday Dec, 2 (1:00 PM - 06:00 PM)

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church

4051 N Highway 224

Park City, Utah 84098 Wednesday, Dec 7 (1:00 PM - 6:00 PM)

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse - Gym Party Room

1388 Center Drive

Park City, Utah 84098



Regístrese ahora para Junior Jazz Basketball League en Basin Recreation Basin Recreation invita a las familias locales a inscribirse en Junior Jazz Basketball, y la liga se llevará a cabo del 9 de enero al 10 de marzo de 2021. Este programa recreativo es para niños de 3er a 8octo grado y niñas de 3er a 9no grado que buscan desarrollar su baloncesto, practicar el buen espíritu deportivo y ¡divertirse! Los jugadores reciben un uniforme y jugarán localmente dos veces por semana. ¡Y cada participante también recibirá un boleto para un juego de Utah Jazz! Si tiene preguntas, comuníquese con Logan Mossey al (435) 649-1564, extensión 45 o visite BasinRecreation.org.

Register now for Junior Jazz Basketball League at Basin Recreation Basin Recreation invites local families to register for Junior Jazz Basketball, and the league will run from January 9-March 10, 2021. This recreational program is for boys in 3rd-8th grades and girls in 3rd-9th grades who are looking to develop basketball skills, practice good sportsmanship, and have fun! Players receive a uniform and will play games locally two times a week. And each participant will also receive a ticket to a Utah Jazz game! For questions, contact Logan Mossey at (435) 649-1564, extension 45 or visit basinrecreation.



Little Foot Soccer con Basin Recreation La inscripción para Little Foot Soccer está abierta. Los niños y niñas desde preescolar (deben tener 4 años) hasta segundo grado aprenderán los fundamentos del juego en un ambiente alentador. Little Foot Soccer se lleva a cabo del 3 de enero al 14 de febrero en el Basin Fieldhouse. Los jugadores recibirán camisetas pero deberán traer sus propias espinilleras. Para conocer los precios y registrarse, llame al 435-655-0999. Little Foot Soccer with Basin Recreation Registration for Little Foot Soccer is open. Boys and girls in preschool (must be 4 years old) through 2nd grade will learn game fundamentals in an encouraging atmosphere. Little Foot Soccer runs January 3-February 14 at The Fieldhouse. Players will receive jerseys but must bring their own shin guards. For pricing and to register, call 435-655-0999.