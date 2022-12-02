La semana del 4 de diciembre/Week of December 4th
Lotería en la Biblioteca de Park City (Dec 7)
¡Únase a la Biblioteca de Park City para una noche mensual de Lotería para toda la familia! La diversión tendrá lugar el miércoles 7 de diciembre de 6:00 pm a 7:30 pm. Este evento es bilingüe. La familiaridad con el juego es útil pero no obligatoria.
Para obtener más información, visite parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Mexican Bingo at the Park City Library (Dec 7)
Join the Park City Library for a monthly evening of Lotería for the whole family! The fun will take place on Wednesday, Dec 7 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm. This event is bilingual. Familiarity with the game is helpful but not required.
For more information, visit parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Venta de libros en la biblioteca del condado de Summit, sucursal de Kimball Junction (Dec 8-10)
La biblioteca del condado de Summit llevará a cabo una venta de libros usados del 8 al 10 de diciembre en la sucursal de la biblioteca de Kimball Junction. Habrá una preventa el jueves 8 de diciembre de 5 a 8 p. m. para los miembros de "Amigos de la biblioteca". La venta de libros se abrirá al público en general los viernes y sábados, de 10 am a 6 pm en el auditorio de la sucursal de Kimball Junctio; n. La mayoría de los libros tendrán un precio de $1.00 o menos.
Para obtener más información, visite: https://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.
Book Sale at the Summit County Library, Kimball Junction Branch (Dec 8-10)
The Summit County Library is holding a Used Book Sale December 8-10 at the Kimball Junction Branch Library. There will be a presale on Thursday, Dec 8 from 5-8 pm for members of the “Friends of the Library.” The book sale will open to the general public on Friday and Saturday, from 10 am - 6 pm in the auditorium of the Kimball Junction branch. Most books will be priced at $1.00 or less.
For more information, visit: https://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.
Concierto navideño de los Park City Singers (Dec 9-10)
Todos están invitados a un Concierto Navideño realizado por Park City Singers el 9 y 10 de diciembre en la Iglesia Comunitaria de Park City. Disfrute de una variedad de selecciones de temporada, desde pop hasta clásicos de diferentes países y orígenes culturales, incluidas selecciones de gospel del invitado especial B. Murphy. Los espectáculos se llevarán a cabo a las 7:00 pm el viernes 9 de diciembre y el sábado 10 de diciembre en Park City Community Church, ubicada justo al lado de 224 en Sun Peak.
Reserve sus boletos por $5 en línea en parkcitysingers.org. Si el espacio lo permite, los boletos también estarán disponibles en la puerta solo en efectivo o con cheque.
Park City Singers Holiday Concert (Dec. 9-10)
Everyone is invited to a Holiday Concert performed by the Park City Singers on December 9 and 10 at the Park City Community Church. Enjoy a variety of seasonal selections from pop to classics from different countries and cultural backgrounds including gospel selections by special guest B. Murphy. The shows will take place at 7:00 pm on Friday December 9th and Saturday December 10th at Park City Community Church, located just off 224 at Sun Peak.
Reserve your tickets for $5 online at parkcitysingers.org. Space permitting, tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only.
Buzón de Papá Noel
¡Park City ha hecho arreglos especiales para que Main Street sea un sitio de entrega de cartas a Santa Claus! ¡No olvide dejar sus cartas en el Buzón de Santa ubicado en la parte superior de Main Street, antes del 22 de diciembre para asegurarse de que todos los deseos lleguen al Polo Norte a tiempo!
Santa's Mailbox
Park City has made special arrangements for Main Street to be a drop-off site for letters to Santa Claus! Don't forget to drop off your letters to Santa's Mailbox located at the top of Main Street, by December 22nd to make sure all wishes get to the North Pole in time!
Paseo en bola de nieve (Todo diciembre, hasta el 9 de enero)
Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero.
Puede encontrar un mapa de todas las ubicaciones aqui.
Snow Globe Stroll (All of December, until January 9)
The Historic Park City Alliance is pleased to announce the return of the Snow Globe Stroll in Old Town. the Snow Globe Stroll will feature seven life-size snow globes, each different holiday songs including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The snow globes will be up until January 9th.
You can find a map to all locations here.