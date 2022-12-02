La semana del 4 de diciembre/Week of December 4th

Park City Singers Holiday Concert (Dec. 9-10)

Everyone is invited to a Holiday Concert performed by the Park City Singers on December 9 and 10 at the Park City Community Church. Enjoy a variety of seasonal selections from pop to classics from different countries and cultural backgrounds including gospel selections by special guest B. Murphy. The shows will take place at 7:00 pm on Friday December 9th and Saturday December 10th at Park City Community Church, located just off 224 at Sun Peak.

Reserve your tickets for $5 online at parkcitysingers.org. Space permitting, tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only.