La semana del 11 de diciembre/Week of December 11th
Patinar sobre hielo con Papá Noel en el Park City Ice Arena (13 dec)
El Park City Ice Arena se complace en traer de vuelta una tradición local anual, patinar con Santa, el miércoles 13 de diciembre de 5:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m. ¡Todos pueden disfrutar de patinaje y alquileres gratuitos durante este evento festivo lleno de diversión! ¡No olvides tu casco!
Puede registrarse en la puerta o visitar este sitio web.
martes, 13 de diciembre
Ice Skate with Santa at the Park City Ice Arena (Dec 13)
The Park City Ice arena is excited to bring back an annual local tradition, Skating with Santa, on Wednesday, December 13 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Everyone can enjoy free skating and rentals during this fun-filled holiday event! Don't forget your helmet! You can register at the door, or register online ahead of time here.
Tuesday, December 13
Papá Noel en The Fieldhouse (17 dec)
¡Santa regresa a The Fieldhouse! Sumérjase en el espíritu navideño con una tarde llena de diversión para toda la familia el sábado 17 de diciembre de 3:30 p. m. a 6:00 p. m. ¡Disfruta de las manualidades, las casas inflables, la decoración de galletas y las fotos con Santa! El evento es organizado por Basin Recreation y el costo es de $5.00 por niño, y los niños menores de 2 años entran gratis.
Santa at The Fieldhouse (Dec 17)
Santa is coming back to The Fieldhouse! Get into the holiday spirit with a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family on Saturday, December 17 from 3:30 - 6:00 pm. Enjoy arts and crafts, bounce houses, cookie decorating, and pictures with Santa! The event is hosted by Basin Recreation and the cost is $5.00 per child, and children 2 and under are free.
Paseo en bola de nieve (Todo diciembre, hasta el 9 de enero)
Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero. Puede encontrar un mapa de todas las ubicaciones publicado aquí.
Snow Globe Stroll (All of December, until January 9)
The Historic Park City Alliance is pleased to announce the return of the Snow Globe Stroll in Old Town. the Snow Globe Stroll will feature seven life-size snow globes, each different holiday songs including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The snow globes will be up until January 9th. You can find a map to all locations here.
Buzón de Papá Noel
¡Park City ha hecho arreglos especiales para que Main Street sea un sitio de entrega de cartas a Santa Claus! ¡No olvide dejar sus cartas en el Buzón de Santa ubicado en la parte superior de Main Street, antes del 22 de diciembre para asegurarse de que todos los deseos lleguen al Polo Norte a tiempo!
Santa's Mailbox
Park City has made special arrangements for Main Street to be a drop-off site for letters to Santa Claus! Don't forget to drop off your letters to Santa's Mailbox located at the top of Main Street, by December 22nd to make sure all wishes get to the North Pole in time!