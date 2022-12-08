La semana del 11 de diciembre/Week of December 11th

The Park City Ice arena is excited to bring back an annual local tradition, Skating with Santa, on Wednesday, December 13 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Everyone can enjoy free skating and rentals during this fun-filled holiday event! Don't forget your helmet! You can register at the door, or register online ahead of time here .

Santa is coming back to The Fieldhouse! Get into the holiday spirit with a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family on Saturday, December 17 from 3:30 - 6:00 pm. Enjoy arts and crafts, bounce houses, cookie decorating, and pictures with Santa! The event is hosted by Basin Recreation and the cost is $5.00 per child, and children 2 and under are free.

Paseo en bola de nieve (Todo diciembre, hasta el 9 de enero) Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero. Puede encontrar un mapa de todas las ubicaciones publicado aquí.