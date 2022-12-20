La semanas del 18 y 25 de diciembre/Week of December 18th and 25th
Park City Library y Park City Film presentan "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (22 dec)
Park City Film y Park City Library lo invitan a una noche de diversión para toda la familia el jueves 22 de diciembre. El clásico navideño "The Muppet Christmas Carol" comenzará a las 7 pm y se ofrecerán palomitas de maíz y chocolate caliente gratis. ¡Puede traer su propio tazón de palomitas de maíz si desea volver a llenarlo! Para obtener más información sobre esta noche de cine y otros próximos eventos de la biblioteca, visite parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Park City Library and Park City Film present "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (Dec 22)
Park City Film and Park City Library invite you to a night of fun for the whole family on Thursday, December 22nd. The holiday classic "The Muppet Christmas Carol" will start at 7 pm, and free popcorn and hot chocolate will be provided. You can bring your own popcorn bowl if you'd like refills!For more information on this movie night and other upcoming library events, visit parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party (31 dec)
Celebre lo viejo y dele la bienvenida un poco antes en la fiesta diurna de Nochevieja de la Biblioteca de Park City. ¡Evita las multitudes, el tráfico y las noches largas! Conozca cómo se celebra el Año Nuevo en las culturas de América Latina y España. Todos están invitados a pasar entre las 10:00 AM y las 12:00 PM para aprender sobre diversas tradiciones, crear artesanías, jugar juegos y cantar hasta el mediodía con matracas y confeti. Esta fiesta es gratuita y abierta a personas de todas las edades.
sábado, 31 de diciembre
Detalles: https://parkcitylibrary.org/event/nochevieja-latin-american-and-spanish-new-years-eve-party/
Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Daytime Party at the Park City Library (Dec 31)
Celebrate the old and ring in the new a little early at the Park City Library’s New Year’s Eve daytime party. Skip the crowds, the traffic, and the late nights! Learn how the New Year is celebrated in cultures across Latin America and Spain. Everyone is invited to drop in between 10:00 AM -12:00 PM to learn about various traditions, create crafts, play games, and count down to noon with noise makers and confetti poppers. This party is free and open to people of all ages.
Saturday, December 31
Details: https://parkcitylibrary.org/event/nochevieja-latin-american-and-spanish-new-years-eve-party/
Paseo en bola de nieve (Todo diciembre, hasta el 9 de enero)
Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero. Puede encontrar un mapa de todas las ubicaciones publicado aquí.
Snow Globe Stroll (All of December, until January 9)
The Historic Park City Alliance is pleased to announce the return of the Snow Globe Stroll in Old Town. the Snow Globe Stroll will feature seven life-size snow globes, each different holiday songs including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The snow globes will be up until January 9th. You can find a map to all locations here.
Buzón de Papá Noel
¡Park City ha hecho arreglos especiales para que Main Street sea un sitio de entrega de cartas a Santa Claus! ¡No olvide dejar sus cartas en el Buzón de Santa ubicado en la parte superior de Main Street, antes del 22 de diciembre para asegurarse de que todos los deseos lleguen al Polo Norte a tiempo!
Santa's Mailbox
Park City has made special arrangements for Main Street to be a drop-off site for letters to Santa Claus! Don't forget to drop off your letters to Santa's Mailbox located at the top of Main Street, by December 22nd to make sure all wishes get to the North Pole in time!