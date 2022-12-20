La semanas del 18 y 25 de diciembre/Week of December 18th and 25th

Park City Film and Park City Library invite you to a night of fun for the whole family on Thursday, December 22nd. The holiday classic "The Muppet Christmas Carol" will start at 7 pm, and free popcorn and hot chocolate will be provided. You can bring your own popcorn bowl if you'd like refills!For more information on this movie night and other upcoming library events, visit parkcitylibrary.org/events.

Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party (31 dec) Celebre lo viejo y dele la bienvenida un poco antes en la fiesta diurna de Nochevieja de la Biblioteca de Park City. ¡Evita las multitudes, el tráfico y las noches largas! Conozca cómo se celebra el Año Nuevo en las culturas de América Latina y España. Todos están invitados a pasar entre las 10:00 AM y las 12:00 PM para aprender sobre diversas tradiciones, crear artesanías, jugar juegos y cantar hasta el mediodía con matracas y confeti. Esta fiesta es gratuita y abierta a personas de todas las edades. sábado, 31 de diciembre

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Biblioteca de la ciudad del parque Detalles: https://parkcitylibrary.org/event/nochevieja-latin-american-and-spanish-new-years-eve-party/

