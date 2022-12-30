La semana de 1 de enero/Week of January 1st, 2023

Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero.

Snow Globe Stroll (All of December, until January 9)

The Historic Park City Alliance is pleased to announce the return of the Snow Globe Stroll in Old Town. the Snow Globe Stroll will feature seven life-size snow globes, each different holiday songs including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The snow globes will be up until January 9th. You can find a map to all locations here.