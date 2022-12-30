La semana de 1 de enero/Week of January 1st, 2023
Paseo en bola de nieve (Todo diciembre, hasta el 9 de enero)
Historic Park City Alliance se complace en anunciar el regreso del Snow Globe Stroll en Old Town. Snow Globe Stroll contará con siete globos de nieve de tamaño real, cada uno con canciones navideñas diferentes, que incluyen "Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree", "Frosty the Snowman" y "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer". Las bolas de nieve estarán disponibles hasta el 9 de enero.
Puede encontrar un mapa de todas las ubicaciones publicado aquí.
Snow Globe Stroll (All of December, until January 9)
The Historic Park City Alliance is pleased to announce the return of the Snow Globe Stroll in Old Town. the Snow Globe Stroll will feature seven life-size snow globes, each different holiday songs including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The snow globes will be up until January 9th. You can find a map to all locations here.
Lotería en la Biblioteca de Park City (4 enero)
¡Únase a la Biblioteca de Park City para una noche mensual de Lotería para toda la familia! La diversión tendrá lugar el miércoles 4 de enero de 6:00 pm a 7:30 pm. Este evento es bilingüe. La familiaridad con el juego es útil pero no obligatoria.
Para obtener más información, visite parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Mexican Bingo at the Park City Library (Jan 4)
Join the Park City Library for a monthly evening of Lotería for the whole family! The fun will take place on Wednesday, Jan 4 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm. This event is bilingual. Familiarity with the game is helpful but not required.
For more information, visit parkcitylibrary.org/events.
Little Foot Soccer con Basin Recreation
La inscripción para Little Foot Soccer está abierta. Los niños y niñas desde preescolar (deben tener 4 años) hasta segundo grado aprenderán los fundamentos del juego en un ambiente alentador. Little Foot Soccer se lleva a cabo del 3 de enero al 14 de febrero en el Basin Fieldhouse. Los jugadores recibirán camisetas pero deberán traer sus propias espinilleras.
Para conocer los precios y registrarse, llame al 435-655-0999.
Little Foot Soccer with Basin Recreation
Registration for Little Foot Soccer is open. Boys and girls in preschool (must be 4 years old) through 2nd grade will learn game fundamentals in an encouraging atmosphere. Little Foot Soccer runs January 3-February 14 at The Fieldhouse. Players will receive jerseys but must bring their own shin guards.
For pricing and to register, call 435-655-0999.
Regístrese ahora para Junior Jazz Basketball League en Basin Recreation
Basin Recreation invita a las familias locales a inscribirse en Junior Jazz Basketball, y la liga se llevará a cabo del 9 de enero al 10 de marzo de 2021. Este programa recreativo es para niños de 3er a 8octo grado y niñas de 3er a 9no grado que buscan desarrollar su baloncesto, practicar el buen espíritu deportivo y ¡divertirse! Los jugadores reciben un uniforme y jugarán localmente dos veces por semana. ¡Y cada participante también recibirá un boleto para un juego de Utah Jazz!
Si tiene preguntas, comuníquese con Logan Mossey al (435) 649-1564, extensión 45 o visite BasinRecreation.org
Register now for Junior Jazz Basketball League at Basin Recreation
Basin Recreation invites local families to register for Junior Jazz Basketball, and the league will run from January 9-March 10, 2021. This recreational program is for boys in 3rd-8th grades and girls in 3rd-9th grades who are looking to develop basketball skills, practice good sportsmanship, and have fun! Players receive a uniform and will play games locally two times a week. And each participant will also receive a ticket to a Utah Jazz game!
For questions, contact Logan Mossey at (435) 649-1564, extension 45 or visit basinrecreation.
